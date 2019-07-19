Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RUTH. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.74. 2,004 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 78,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,401,000 after purchasing an additional 104,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.