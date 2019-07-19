Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Acquires 15,000 Shares

Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $486,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $484,650.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $467,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $452,100.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Istar Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $286,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Istar Inc. bought 9,186 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $264,097.50.

On Friday, June 21st, Istar Inc. bought 14,826 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $425,506.20.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $436,650.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.51 per share, for a total transaction of $427,650.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Istar Inc. bought 11,185 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $329,957.50.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Istar Inc. bought 36,000 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,600.00.

SAFE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. Safehold Inc has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

