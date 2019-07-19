SAP’s (SAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAP. HSBC cut EFG EUROBANK ER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of SAP traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,044. The company has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.07. SAP has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.50.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco bought a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SAP by 241.9% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 4.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

