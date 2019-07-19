Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 3 shares.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 million, a P/E ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 0.55.

About Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.