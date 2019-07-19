Semafo (TSE:SMF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Semafo (TSE:SMF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Detour Gold to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Capital Group from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an average rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSE:SMF opened at C$5.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 181.67. Semafo has a 1-year low of C$2.23 and a 1-year high of C$5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.83.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$184.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Semafo will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Semafo

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

