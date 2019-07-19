Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.23.

SQNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $3.00 target price on Sequans Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Shares of SQNS remained flat at $$0.93 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,133. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91. Sequans Communications has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $76.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.79.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative net margin of 103.20% and a negative return on equity of 5,061.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sequans Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sequans Communications stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 160,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.20% of Sequans Communications at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

