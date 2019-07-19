Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Serica Energy Plc (LON:SQZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $123.30. Serica Energy shares last traded at $119.40, with a volume of 482,559 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $316.53 million and a P/E ratio of 4.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125.62.

About Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

