Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff Sells 104,147 Shares

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 104,147 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $7,823,522.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan D. Sokoloff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 25,697 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $1,900,293.15.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 212,927 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $15,929,068.87.

On Thursday, May 30th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 21,144 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $1,272,868.80.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 178,739 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $10,890,567.27.

On Thursday, May 9th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 53,720 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $3,226,423.20.

On Monday, May 13th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 229,962 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $13,843,712.40.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 9,078 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $524,436.06.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30. Shake Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $302,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

