Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FCRM stock opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.16 million and a PE ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 25.70. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.90).

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.