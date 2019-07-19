Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) to post $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $0.93. Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.04. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 736,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,083,000 after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. 589,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,080. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.06.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

