Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich Sells 5,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $409,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,027,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SWKS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,061. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 157,918 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Crossvault Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.80 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $27.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

