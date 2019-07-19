Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.17

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.17 and traded as high as $16.51. Solar Senior Capital shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 16,365 shares trading hands.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital Ltd will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNS. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

