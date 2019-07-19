SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Given Hold Rating at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $10.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.85. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

