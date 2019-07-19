SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) & Nielsen (NASDAQ:NLSN) Head to Head Comparison

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SPAR Group and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group -0.46% 6.13% 2.18% Nielsen -11.46% 15.52% 3.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SPAR Group and Nielsen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 0 5 6 0 2.55

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $27.73, indicating a potential upside of 17.99%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Dividends

Nielsen pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. SPAR Group does not pay a dividend. Nielsen pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Nielsen has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SPAR Group and Nielsen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group $229.19 million 0.06 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Nielsen $6.52 billion 1.28 -$712.00 million $1.73 13.58

SPAR Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.1% of SPAR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.4% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nielsen beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It also provides dedicated services, including syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company offers project services comprising specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; Pharmacies; grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

