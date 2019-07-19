Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPAR. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ SPAR opened at $12.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $407.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.55. Spartan Motors has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $16.10.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.90 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total value of $118,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 677,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,439,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $375,250 in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,301,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,496,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,256,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,093,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 9.5% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 634,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spartan Motors by 4.7% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 559,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,938,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

