Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $14.48.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a negative net margin of 342.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

