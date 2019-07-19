Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 1.50

Headlines about Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spirit of Texas Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STXB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.32 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,206. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of -0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $18.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRA accounts.

