St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,086.94

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.94 and traded as low as $1,091.00. St. James’s Place shares last traded at $1,098.00, with a volume of 1,317,653 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STJ. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Buckeye Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €148.00 ($172.09) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,190.82 ($15.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,087.52.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

