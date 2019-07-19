Staffline Group’s (STAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a research note published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of from GBX 4,600 ($60.11) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Staffline Group has a 1-year low of GBX 84.19 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,269.33 ($16.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.38. The stock has a market cap of $38.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.00.

About Staffline Group

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.