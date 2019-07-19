Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.96

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.96 and traded as low as $131.40. Stagecoach Group shares last traded at $135.60, with a volume of 834,536 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGC shares. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 148.89 ($1.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $763.90 million and a P/E ratio of 35.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Stagecoach Group’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. Stagecoach Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (LON:SGC)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

