Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $154.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Buckingham Research from $157.00 to $154.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Tradeweb Markets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Gabelli set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.18.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $142.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $155.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.66, for a total transaction of $937,107.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $136,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,470.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,267 shares of company stock worth $15,737,849. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,937,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,995,000 after purchasing an additional 269,736 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $1,800,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,748,000 after acquiring an additional 109,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

