Starbase Reaches Market Capitalization of $245,008.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 35.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Starbase has a total market cap of $245,008.00 and $1,982.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Starbase has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.95 or 0.05280054 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Starbase Token Trading

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

