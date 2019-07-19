Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Trading Down 4.5%

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF)’s share price traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.55 and last traded at $32.55, 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLJF)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

