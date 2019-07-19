Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.26

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.26 and traded as low as $42.23. Stella-Jones shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 131,795 shares traded.

SJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TRANSAT AT from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stella-Jones presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.12. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$440.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$435.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.7400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is 24.06%.

In related news, Director George J. Bunze sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total value of C$113,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,305.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

