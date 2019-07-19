Steven Madden, Ltd. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.31 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vermillion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

SHOO opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

In related news, EVP Michael Paradise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $71,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $109,056.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at $272,447.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,417 shares of company stock worth $567,204. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

