Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $38.65

Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.65 and last traded at $38.74, with a volume of 4334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $960.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.76.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.11). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $398.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,339,000 after acquiring an additional 145,621 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 994,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 29,144 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.3% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 551,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 111,534 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 412,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

