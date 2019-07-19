Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

Shares of STOR stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,124. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $156.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Store Capital will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Store Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,145 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Store Capital by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Store Capital by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

