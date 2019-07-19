Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.99

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and traded as low as $7.01. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 14,274 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 12.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,584,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,316,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 321.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,240,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after buying an additional 11,627,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

