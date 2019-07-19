Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut Weibo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $33,269,000. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $19,106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,799,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,668 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,413,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,550,000 after acquiring an additional 980,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2,139.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 554,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 530,148 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

