Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 104 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 104 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of in a research note on Monday, July 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on Canada Goose from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Total in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 105.67.

Swiss Re has a 52 week low of CHF 81.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

