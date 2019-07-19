Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $128.29

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.29 and traded as high as $136.79. Synopsys shares last traded at $136.63, with a volume of 16,095 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $836.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 5,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $598,050.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,912,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $381,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,180 shares of company stock valued at $24,653,559. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,336,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,420,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,481 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,273,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $607,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,775,000 after acquiring an additional 109,140 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,199,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,919,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,060,000 after purchasing an additional 45,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

