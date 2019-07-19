Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton Sells 8,000 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $438,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.78. 420,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,542. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 18.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,600,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,831,000 after buying an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Beigene to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

