TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $126.00 at Cowen

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target upped by Cowen from $123.00 to $126.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $152.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stephens set a $110.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 price target on shares of FTS International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.86.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.97.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total transaction of $962,679.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,028. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after buying an additional 141,833 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

