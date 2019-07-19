TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TC PipeLines boasts of a stable, recurring and low-risk earnings and cash flow model, with interests in key gas transportation assets. In particular, TC Pipelines’ enviable position as a supplier of gas from some of the most important shale basins in the United States provides it with ample growth opportunities. The firm also continues to benefit from its stake in the Northern Border Pipeline, the primary transporter of gas from the low-cost Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. However, FERC's revised tax policy has hit the midstream operator hard. Further, the firm carries an elevated leverage of 75% which limits its growth prospects. That said, the biggest near-term threat to TC PipeLines is the concern about fewer opportunities for dropdown transactions from sponsor TC Energy. As such, TC PipeLines warrants a cautious stance as of now.”

Shares of NYSE:TCP opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.67. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 33.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that TC Pipelines will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 148.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 316,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 188,934 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of TC Pipelines in the fourth quarter worth $6,671,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines by 77.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,089 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TC Pipelines by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

