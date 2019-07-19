Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TGLS. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson started coverage on Cardtronics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

Shares of TGLS opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $325.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $107.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 104,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

