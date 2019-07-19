Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.77

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.77 and last traded at C$4.68, with a volume of 244297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $457.25 million and a PE ratio of 93.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.83.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$122.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Teranga Gold news, Senior Officer Navin Dyal purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$112,420.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

