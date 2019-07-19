Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$78.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.15.

TRI stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $44.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 78.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $52,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 481.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

