Time New Bank (TNB) Price Tops $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BigONE, Binance and CoinBene. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $11.46 million and $280,278.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00272717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.50 or 0.01307255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00025262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00118492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,752,987,802 tokens. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DragonEX, BigONE, Binance, OTCBTC, C2CX, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

