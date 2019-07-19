Timicoin Reaches Market Cap of $30,694.00 (TMC)

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Timicoin has traded down 95.8% against the US dollar. Timicoin has a total market cap of $30,694.00 and $2,493.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Timicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00284545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.89 or 0.01463470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00122948 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Timicoin Profile

Timicoin’s launch date was September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. The official website for Timicoin is timicoin.io. The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth.

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Timicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

