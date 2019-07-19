Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.45

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.45 and traded as low as $15.23. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 203,855 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$135.48 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at C$49,920.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.