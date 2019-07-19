Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Townsquare Media, Inc. is a local media and entertainment company. It owns and operates radio, digital and live event properties in small to mid-sized markets across the country. Townsquare Media specializes in creating and distributing original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. Its assets include radio stations, local companion websites, and a streaming radio App called radioPup for iOS and Android, and live events. The Company owns FM and AM radio stations in markets in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, and Texas. Townsquare Media, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $9.79.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 71.1% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Townsquare Media (TSQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.