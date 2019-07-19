TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 4,813 shares trading hands.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 50,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $40,064.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,529,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,445.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,200,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,155 in the last ninety days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.38% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.