Travala (AVA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,922.00

Travala (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, Travala has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Travala has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $18,922.00 worth of Travala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00003180 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.43 or 0.05297531 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039763 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001157 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Travala Profile

Travala is a token. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala’s total supply is 61,571,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,091,443 tokens. Travala’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Travala’s official message board is medium.com/@travala. The Reddit community for Travala is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Travala is www.travala.com.

Buying and Selling Travala

Travala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Travala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.