TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) versus Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Zscaler has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zscaler and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zscaler -11.12% -10.95% -5.90% TSR -0.93% -7.42% -4.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zscaler and TSR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zscaler $190.17 million 54.63 -$33.64 million ($0.31) -266.71 TSR $64.99 million 0.13 $480,000.00 N/A N/A

TSR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zscaler.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zscaler and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zscaler 1 7 5 1 2.43 TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zscaler presently has a consensus price target of $71.71, suggesting a potential downside of 13.26%. Given Zscaler’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zscaler is more favorable than TSR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of TSR shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Zscaler shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TSR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zscaler beats TSR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds. It serves customers in various industries, such as airlines and transportation, conglomerates, consumer goods and retail, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communications, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications services. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About TSR

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

