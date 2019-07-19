Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) CEO Sells $73,695.00 in Stock

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of Tucows stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $73,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $50.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 1.09. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $90.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Tucows alerts:

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. Tucows had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tucows Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Tucows by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 49,575.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tucows by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Nanotech Security from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.