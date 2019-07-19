UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Okusanya now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.42). UDR had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $270.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $66,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $453,906.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $233,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 490,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,874,370.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 88,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

