ugChain (UGC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,076.00

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One ugChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ugChain has a market cap of $1.77 million and $138,076.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ugChain has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $549.59 or 0.05283206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00040966 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001158 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000187 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000750 BTC.

UGC is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. The official message board for ugChain is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The official website for ugChain is www.ugchain.com. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

