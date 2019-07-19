Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULE. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,691.89 ($22.11).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 1,766 ($23.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.50. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,758 ($22.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,644.50.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.