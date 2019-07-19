Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.04

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and traded as high as $8.43. Ultralife shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 86 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $128.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 27.96% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ultralife by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,060,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.