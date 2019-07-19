United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.50-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.47. United Continental also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $10.50-12.00 EPS.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $95.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $97.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.77.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. United Continental’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.76.

In other United Continental news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $448,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,320.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

